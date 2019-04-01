PM Modi ignored Maharashtra farmer-drought issues; rally a flop: Congress

The Congress Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to address Maharashtra’s burning issues including drought and farmers’ suicides after he attacked the opposition party at a poll rally on the ‘Hindu terror’ tag.

“#BJP has failed #Vidarbha .#maharashtra as PM in #Wardha failed to address burning issues of draught, farmer suicides, #MSP distress, corruption of his govt & unfulfilled promises made in 2014 over jobs, Ease of doing business, Women safety, Inflation…,” AICC secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Ashish Dua tweeted.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant took at dig at the PM and asked why he had to come personally to Wardha if he intended to deliver the “same speech” he had made here five years ago.

“He (Modi) again gave the slogan of Hindutva. He did not touch upon issues which matter. He spoke as if opposition parties are in power,” Sawant said.

Sawant termed Modi’s rally a “super flop” claiming the venue in Wardha was “more than half empty”. “He April fooled people every day in the last five years. Now, people of Wardha April fooled Modi by turning their back to his rally,” Sawant said.

Slamming the Congress for the ‘Hindu terror’ phrase, Modi Monday charged it with insulting “peace-loving” followers of the religion by linking them to terrorism.

The Hindus have now woken up and the country has decided to “punish” the opposition party, Modi said as he launched the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Maharashtra at a public rally here.