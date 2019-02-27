Country in safe hands, will not let India bend: PM Modi

In his first public remarks after the Centre announced pre-emptive air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the country is in safe hands and that he would never allow it to be destroyed. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Churu district, the Prime Minister said it was time to recall his words from a speech in 2014 at the Vijay Shankhnad Yuva Sangam again at a time when the country pays tribute to its martyrs.

Advertising

“Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi rukne dunga, mein desh nahi jhukne dunga. Mera vachan hai Bharat maa ko, tera sish jhukne nahi dunga (I swear by this soil that I won’t let the country be destroyed, I won’t let the country be stopped, I won’t let the country bow down. This is my promise to Bharat maa),” he said.

India confirms air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan

“Jaag raha hai desh mera, har bharatwasi jitega, saugandh mujhe is mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga (The country is awakening, every person from Bharat will win, I swear by this soil, I won’t let this country being erased).”

While he did not refer to the Air Force strikes directly, Modi, after walking to the stage, which had photographs of soldiers killed in action, said: “Today, your mood seems a bit different…Your emotions, this enthusiasm and this energy of yours, I am able to understand it quite well.”

As the crowd cheered along, the Prime Minister said that today was such a moment that all “bravehearts of India” should be paid tribute with bowed heads. “Today, from this land of Churu, I want to assure the people of this country that the country is in safe hands,” he said.

Asserting that there is nothing more important than the country, Modi said: “Hamein, deshwasion, hamein fir se dohrana hai aur khudko yaad dilana hai, na bhatkenge, na atkenge, kuch bhi ho, ham desh nahi mitne denge (Today, countrymen, we need to repeat this again and remember that we won’t get lost, we won’t stop, whatever happens, we won’t let the country be destroyed).”

He also referred to the National War Memorial inaugurated on Monday and said that for Rajasthan and districts like Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar, the event was important because many sons from such areas are in the armed forces.

“This pradhan sewak of yours had promised the families of martyrs and ex-soldiers that one rank one pension will be implemented. I am happy to say that along with thousands of families from Churu and Rajasthan more than 20 lakh families of soldiers across the country have benefited from one rank one pension,” he said.

Advertising

He also said that more than 50 lakh families from Rajasthan and Churu will benefit from the PM-KISAN Yojana, which was launched on Sunday, and requested the Congress government in Rajasthan to not stop the scheme aimed to benefit farmers. He added that it feels sad when politics is done on plans related to the farmers and poor people of the country.