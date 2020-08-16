Centre to launch Project Lion, Dolphin

PM Modi announced his government would soon launch programmes to conserve India's lion. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday announced that the government would soon launch programmes to conserve India’s lion and dolphin population on the lines of Project Tiger and Project Elephant.

A report released by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change earlier this year had flagged an increase in the number of Asiatic lions in Gujarat’s Gir forest from 523 in 2015 to to 674 in 2020. This period also witnessed a distributional increase in the lion population—from 22,000 sq. km in 2015 to 30,000 sq. km in 2020.

“Project Lion will entail habitat development, engage modern technologies in lion management and address the issues of disease in lion and its associated species through advanced world class research and veterinary care,” said an Environment Ministry spokesperson after the PM’s Independence Day announcement.

Project Dolphin, too, is slotted for launch soon and will run for 10 years. It will include oceanic as well as Gangetic river dolphins, which were declared a National Aquatic species in 2010.

Modi also said his government was committed to reducing pollution.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd