PM Modi hosts dinner for top BJP, RSS leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for key functionaries of the BJP and RSS. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for key functionaries of the BJP and RSS. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for key functionaries of the BJP and RSS, including party president Amit Shah and Sangh’s executive head Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, at his official residence, sources said.

The dinner was organised in the backdrop of a three-day meeting in which senior functionaries of the BJP and RSS are meeting at Surajkund in Haryana. The leaders are expected to hold brainstorming sessions to take stock of the work done across the country, to draft strategy for the future and how to further strengthen coordination among various saffron organisations.

The meeting assumes significance as the party is preparing for the crucial state elections later this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year. The conclave in Surajkund, which began on Thursday, is being attended by all organisational secretaries of the BJP, who are drawn from the Sangh, RSS general secretary Joshi and its two joint general secretaries Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal.

The BJP has one organisational secretary for every state who will give details about their performance in their respective region. BJP president Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting on Saturday.

with inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App