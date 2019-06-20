PM Modi hosts dinner for MPs; Sonia, Rahul, Akhilesh give it a miss

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav skipped a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday for all members of Parliament.

Advertising

PM Modi hosted an informal dinner for over 750 MPs at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. MPs from the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), CPI, Bahujan Samaj Party and RJD were among others who abstained from the dinner.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, various leaders of the ruling NDA, DMK’s Kanimozhi, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, and three of four TDP Rajya Sabha members who joined the BJP today attended the dinner.

“The MPs interacted with the prime minister in a very informal manner and they were seen clicking selfies with him,” BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, adding that the atmosphere was very congenial. The prime minister lauded the role played by previous Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at the gathering, PTI reported quoting sources.

Advertising

On Wednesday, the Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP,and the Trinamool Congress also skipped an all-party meeting headed by Prime Minister Modi on the idea of simultaneous polls.

PM Modi presided a meeting where he invited the presidents of all political parties having representatives in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to New Delhi. The leaders present at the meeting included JDU’s Nitish Kumar, NC’s Farooq Abdullah, SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJD’s Naveen Patnaik, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan Reddy.

(Inputs from PTI)