PM Modi holds virtual meet with CMs on West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of various states to review the situation emerging from the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The virtual meeting, which began around 6:30 pm, saw participation from the Chief Ministers of all states except the five poll-bound ones—Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. It is learnt that the Cabinet Secretary will hold a separate video conference with the Chief Secretaries of these states.
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More