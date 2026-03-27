PM Modi holds virtual meet with CMs on West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference with Chief Ministers of States on the situation emerging in wake of the West Asia conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of various states to review the situation emerging from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The virtual meeting, which began around 6:30 pm, saw participation from the Chief Ministers of all states except the five poll-bound ones—Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. It is learnt that the Cabinet Secretary will hold a separate video conference with the Chief Secretaries of these states.

Among those present were Union Ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of several states — Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands LG Admiral D K Joshi.