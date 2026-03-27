PM Modi holds virtual meet with CMs on West Asia conflict

It is learnt that the Cabinet Secretary will hold a separate video conference with the Chief Secretaries of these states.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
2 min readMar 27, 2026 08:00 PM IST
modi meeting with cms (2)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference with Chief Ministers of States on the situation emerging in wake of the West Asia conflict.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of various states to review the situation emerging from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The virtual meeting, which began around 6:30 pm, saw participation from the Chief Ministers of all states except the five poll-bound ones—Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. It is learnt that the Cabinet Secretary will hold a separate video conference with the Chief Secretaries of these states.

Among those present were Union Ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of several states — Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands LG Admiral D K Joshi.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
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Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

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