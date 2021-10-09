PM Modi holds talks with Danish counterpart; focus on clean energy and trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who is on her first visit to the country. The talks, held at the Hyderabad House here, focused on strengthening the international system based on rules and prioritising growth and trade in a clean and environmentally friendly way.

PM Frederiksen arrived in New Delhi early this morning and is scheduled to stay here for another three days. She was received at the airport by Prime Minister Modi.

In a press conference held following the talks, Frederiksen highlighted that the cooperation between the two nations is a “great example of how green growth and green transition can go hand in hand.” “We are two democratic nations that believe in an international system based on rules,” she added.

In the meeting, the two prime ministers reviewed the progress in the implementation of the ‘Green Strategic Partnership’. “During our virtual summit, we had decided to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Today, we reviewed and reiterated our commitment to this,” Modi said.

The green partnership, finalised at a virtual summit last year, aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, science and technology, and climate change.

Addressing a joint press meet with Prime Minister of Denmark @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen. https://t.co/rIRzOngzhq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2021

Other areas of renewable energy along with trade and investment were also on the agenda.

Currently, India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

Frederiksen also praised the leadership of the Indian prime minister for setting “very ambitious targets for clean energy”. “You are an inspiration for the rest of the world as you have set some very ambitious targets when it comes to clean water for over 1mn households and renewable energy,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Modi welcomed Frederiksen to India at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Danish prime minister also visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.