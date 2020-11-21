PM Modi holds review meeting on vaccination strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the review meeting (Twitter/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with key officials on India’s vaccination strategy for .

“Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

During the meeting, he reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.

In the last review meeting, the Prime Minister had taken stock of the Union Health Ministry mechanisms being planned for distribution and delivery for the vaccines; issues related to adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery were discussed in detail.

The PM had suggested that keeping in view the geographical span of the country, the vaccine delivery system could likely be developed on the lines of conducting elections.

