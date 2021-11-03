PM Modi holds meeting with officials from districts with low immunisation figures

Districts in the state with low vaccination rate have been advised to macro manage the mass immunisation programme against Covid-19, in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Instructions have been provided to design different pro-vaccination strategies based on the demography of the villages and towns in each district.

“Suggestions have been made to involve local leaders, priests and mullahs in the vaccination awareness programme, which we already have been doing. Also, the PM spoke about forming strategies depending on the geographical and demographic importance of the villages and talukas,” said a senior health officer.

Although Maharashtra is inching towards 10-crore vaccinations mark, less than 50% of the adult population has received one shot of the vaccine in six districts in the state—Aurangabad, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Buldhana and Nandurbar, as per the data released by the central government on Sunday. These districts are part of the 40 districts with the lowest figures of first-dose vaccination in India.

On Wednesday, Modi held a meeting with representatives of the 40 districts and discussed ways to boost up vaccination.

Modi also highlighted the need to attain 100% vaccination in districts which attract a large number of tourists to boost up the local tourism.

In the meeting, the district collectors also highlighted the hurdles they have faced, such as the heavy rains in Aurangabad, which delayed the vaccination process during monsoon, and rumours on social media marring the spirit of the villagers.

Discussing ways to improve the vaccination rate, the collector of Aurangabad, Sunil Chavan, said that special funding would be provided to the first 25 villages that will meet the target of attaining full vaccination.

Meanwhile, the public health department will start door-to-door vaccination service from next week, as reported by The Indian Express on Wednesday.

“We will start the door-to-door vaccination drive, especially for rural Maharashtra, after Diwali,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer.