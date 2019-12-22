PM Modi holds meet with ministers, reviews key sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a marathon meeting with the Council of Ministers, reviewed the performance of key sectors and held deliberations on a vision for the next four and a half years.

The meeting, which started 10.30 am and concluded after 6 pm, was attended by all the ministers in the Modi government. According to sources, discussions were held on two key sectors: rural agriculture and allied sectors, and infrastructure.

The government had set a target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 and has launched some schemes such as PM-Kisan. Sources said that the implementation of such flagship schemes was reviewed in the meeting.

It was also learnt that suggestions regarding the Union Budget 2020-21, which will be presented on February 1 next year, were discussed.

This was the second meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Modi government that took oath on May 30 this year. The first meeting took place in June.

It was not clear whether the protests over the new citizenship law came up for discussion during the meeting. The issue may figure in a meeting of the Union Cabinet scheduled for Tuesday, as it is expected to approve a proposal of conducting the 2021 Census and updation of National Population Register (NPR).

