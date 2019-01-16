PM Modi hits out at Opposition parties for ‘vote bank politics’, ‘not respecting culture’

Addressing rallies in Kerala and Odisha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Opposition parties for “not respecting Indian history, culture and spirituality” and practising vote bank politics. He also linked his fight against corruption with “allegations” and “conspiracies” against him by vested interests who, he said, had been looting the country without being brought to justice.

“The entire nation has been taking about Sabarimala. The stand of LDF on Sabarimala issue will go do in history as one of the shameful behaviour by any party or government. We knew that the Communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality,” Modi said in Kollam, referring to the row over women’s entry into the shrine.

The UDF is no better, he said, “The Congress has multiple stands. They say one thing in Parliament, but different thing in Pathanamthitta… I challenge the UDF to clearly take a stand on the issue.’’ He said BJP’s stand was always clear. “If there is one party that has been standing at the forefront with Kerala and its culture, it is the BJP.”

On the Opposition’s stand in Parliament against the triple talaq Bill, he said, “Triple talaq is a big injustice to women. But driven by vote bank politics, the Congress and Left supported that practice.”

On the legislation for EWS quota, Modi said, “We believe that every Indian should get equal opportunity, irrespective of caste or creed.” He added that IUML (a Congress ally) did not vote in favour of economic reservation.

Saying that the UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin, he added, “In casteism, corruption and communalism, they are the same…”

Speaking about his government’s achievements, he said, “The UDF and LDF may laugh at us. But I want to say don’t underestimate BJP karyakartas. Your stones and violence cannot break our morale. They should see what happened in Tripura… The same will happen in Kerala.”

The PM opened a national highway bypass in Kollam. When CM Pinarayi Vijayan was addressing the event, a section of the audience started chanting Ayyappa keerthanam. Vijayan said, “It seems there are people to make noise. At a meeting, there should be discipline.” The PM also inaugurated Swadesh Darshan project at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

At a rally in BJD-ruled Odisha’s Balangir district, the Prime Minister said his fight against everyday corruption was being met by “allegations” and “conspiracies” against him.

Without naming people or groups involved in corruption, he said, “This watchman will not stop until those looting incomes of the poor are not stopped. Those who loot the poor will be brought to justice.”

He claimed his government identified 6 crore people holding fake ration cards, gas connections, scholarship, pension, and omitted fake names from beneficiary lists. Modi explained how subsidised wheat and rice was diverted from the poor. “There was no fear (earlier), but now we stopped the leakages,” he said.

“People whose pockets received this Rs 90,000 crore… These people are out to take revenge on me. They will try many things, but fail because of your aashirwaad on me,” he said. “They are making false allegations against me. To remove Modi from their path, these people are coming together.”

Modi said his government was working on “vikas ki panchdhaara” (five streams of development): children’s education, income for youth, healthcare for elderly, irrigation for farmers, and taking care of common needs.

Referring to the Rs 1,500 crore worth projects inaugurated on Tuesday, Modi said that no other central government has been as focused on Odisha’s development.