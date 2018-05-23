Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
PM Modi, Hasina to discuss Teesta, Rohingya issues at May 25 meet

Written by Ravik Bhattacharya | Kolkata | Published: May 23, 2018 12:37:04 am
Modi-Hasina meet Prime minister Narendra Modi would on Friday meet his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on the sidelines of Visva Bharati’s convocation. (File)
Prime minister Narendra Modi would on Friday meet his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on the sidelines of Visva Bharati’s convocation. The two are likely to discuss issues like Teesta waters sharing, cross-border terrorism and exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh information minister Hasanul Haq Inu said enhancing cultural co-operation is the prime agenda of Hasina’s visit. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to agree to sharing of Teesta waters with Bangladesh citing possible shortage it may cause in her state.

“I am not sure whether Mamata Banerjee would be present during the deliberations… There may be informal talks over the vital issue of Teesta waters,’’ said former Presidency College principal Amal Mukhopadhyay. Bangladesh has been demanding equal share of waters from the Teesta, which flows into the country via West Bengal from Sikkim.

