‘PM Modi has completely surrendered’: Opposition to corner Govt in Parliament over India-US trade deal

The Congress will demand in both Houses that the text of the trade deals with the US and the EU should be tabled in Parliament.

Written by: Asad Rehman
4 min readUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 11:39 AM IST
Hours after the India-US trade deal was announced, the Opposition is gearing up to corner the government inside Parliament Tuesday on the issue, with questions likely to be raised on India’s “strategic autonomy”.

As Lok Sabha proceedings began, Opposition members made their intentions clear by shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal. While Opposition members were sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House.

Several Opposition MPs, including senior Congress lawmaker K C Venugopal, moved adjournment motions seeking a discussion on the trade deal between India and the US.

India and the US finally agreed to a trade deal that has been months in the making, as US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US “effective immediately” has lowered tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. Trump’s announcement came after India addressed several US demands in its Budget and began signing trade deals with other countries, including the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Sources in Opposition parties told The Indian Express earlier that Opposition parties will focus their Parliament strategy on raising questions over India’s “autonomy” as it had agreed to stop buying Russian oil which will mean it will buy more from the US and potentially Venezuela, and has agreed to purchase $500 billion worth of US energy, agriculture, coal and other products under the trade deal.

Congress communication in charge Jairam Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said, “It is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Modi has, like he did on May 10, 2025, completely surrendered. He has most definitely appeased President Trump. India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events”.

The Congress will demand in both Houses that the text of the trade deals with the US and the EU should be tabled in Parliament.

Ramesh said, “Parliament is in session. The text of both the EU and US trade deals must be laid on the Table of both Houses and debated – especially since the US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, has issued a statement claiming that India has liberalised agricultural imports from the US.”

The issue of agricultural imports being liberalised will also be something the Opposition will try to exploit in Parliament.

‘What kind of foreign policy is this?’

Terming the situation “as not a win-win for India”, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “The way we have brought tariffs and trade barriers down to zero… we agree to buy Venezuelan oil, stop buying Iranian oil, and stop buying Russian oil… Then, the trade barriers on agricultural goods have been removed from our markets. It is not what the Indians expected. What has come from Trump’s side doesn’t seem like a win-win situation at all.”

Other Opposition parties, including the TMC, the Samajwadi Party, and Left parties, will join the ranks in the Houses to raise the issue of the trade deal and try to corner the government.

A Samajwadi Party MP told The Indian Express: “Our farmers are our backbone. Have they been compromised because of the government’s failure and the liberalisation of agricultural imports? For us (the SP), the farm sector is very important because in Uttar Pradesh, a massive section of people are associated with the farm sector. Hence, we plan to raise this issue… Then, we have decided not to buy Russian oil when the country has been a traditional ally of the country for decades. What kind of foreign policy is this?”

Congress MP Manish Tewari, who is also general secretary of the AICC Foreign Affairs department, said: “No purchase of oil from Russia. No tariffs on US imports. American tariffs on Indian imports – 18 per cent… What the hell happened to India’s strategic autonomy?”

Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

