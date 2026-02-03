‘PM Modi has completely surrendered’: Opposition to corner Govt in Parliament over India-US trade deal

Several Opposition MPs, including senior Congress lawmaker K C Venugopal, moved adjournment motions seeking a discussion on the trade deal between India and the US.

Hours after the India-US trade deal was announced, the Opposition is gearing up to corner the government inside Parliament Tuesday on the issue, with questions likely to be raised on India’s “strategic autonomy”.

As Lok Sabha proceedings began, Opposition members made their intentions clear by shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal. While Opposition members were sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House.

India and the US finally agreed to a trade deal that has been months in the making, as US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US “effective immediately” has lowered tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. Trump’s announcement came after India addressed several US demands in its Budget and began signing trade deals with other countries, including the United Kingdom and the European Union.