PM Modi hails passing of General Category Quota Bill in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight over the passing of the General Category Quota Bill, saying that the government has paid tributes to the makers of the Consitution and the great freedom fighters. He said the bill “ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India’s transformation”.

Delighted the Rajya Sabha has passed The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019. Glad to see such widespread support for the Bill. The House also witnessed a vibrant debate, where several members expressed their insightful opinions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, seeking to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections among general category, was passed in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday. The Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday, was cleared in the Upper House today with 165 votes.

Passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament is a victory for social justice. It ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India’s transformation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019

The bill was passed on the last day of the winter session of the Lower House on Tuesday with 323 votes in favour and just three against.

By passing The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, we pay tributes to the makers of our Constitution and the great freedom fighters, who envisioned an India that is strong and inclusive. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019

DMK leader Kanimozhi pressed for the quota bill be sent to the select committee first before being presented in the Parliament. However, her proposal failed to get the required votes in favour.