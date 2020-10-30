PM Modi pays tributes to Keshubhai, visits kin in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel at the latter's residence, on Friday, October 30, 2020. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat tour, visited the families of former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and legendary Gujarati film industry personalities Mahesh & Naresh Kanodia. Patel and Kanodias died recently and PM Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and paid tributes to the deceased.

As he arrived at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Friday, PM Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrata, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and others.

From Explained | The life of Keshubhai Patel, RSS karyakarta, Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, Gujarat CM

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 21 projects at Kevadia Colony in Narmada district. On October 31, the prime minister is also scheduled to participate in the Ekta Divas celebration at Kevadia Colony.

He is also set to launch the country’s first Sea Plane service between Kevadia Colony and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd