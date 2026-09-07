PM Modi to visit Gujarat on September 8, launch Rs 35,000-crore rail and road projects

4 min readUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 01:48 PM IST
PM Modi Vadodara Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat’s Vadodara on September 8 to launch and lay the foundation stones for a several rail, road and other infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore. The projects include major upgrades to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), new railway lines and doubling projects, as well as several highway projects in Gujarat.
These infrastructure projects are aimed at improving passenger and freight movement, reducing congestion and strengthening connectivity across Gujarat and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.
Three Western DFC sections to become fully operational
One of the major highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering a total of 326 route kilometres (RKM). These sections have been developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore.
The three sections are Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-JNPT.
With these sections becoming operational, the entire WDFC will be fully operational. The direct rail connection to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will help move export-import (EXIM) cargo faster between ports and industrial centres.
The dedicated freight route is also expected to reduce logistics costs, cut transit time and help decongest Mumbai’s busy railway network. The Prime Minister will also flag off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT in Mumbai.
New rail connectivity for Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh
The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Jobat-Tanda Road new rail line to the nation. The line has been developed as part of the Chhota Udepur-Dhar railway project.
Story continues below this ad
The new railway line will connect the remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network, improving access to rail services for people in the region. A new train service between Vadodara and Tanda Road will also be flagged off. The service will benefit passengers from Vadodara, Chhota Udepur and Alirajpur districts.
The foundation stone will also be laid for three railway projects covering 329 km at a cost of more than Rs 9,700 crore. These include the Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth railway lines, gauge conversion of the Miyagam Karjan-Choranda-Malsar section and doubling of the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi section.
The projects are expected to increase passenger and freight carrying capacity, ease congestion and improve rail connectivity between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Highway projects worth Rs 1,780 crore
The visit will also see the launch of three National Highway (NH) projects costing around Rs 1,780 crore.
Story continues below this ad
These include six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48, construction of additional structures including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48, and grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.
Six-lane flyovers at Kandari Chokdi and Luvara Patia will also be inaugurated. These projects are aimed at improving road safety and addressing accident-prone black spots on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48.
Other Gujarat projects
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate various Gujarat government projects worth around Rs 2,600 crore.
Major projects include Phase II of the Vadodara Urban Development Authority Ring Road and a 110 MW floating solar project at Kadana Dam. The new office building of Vadodara Municipal Corporation is also among the projects.
Story continues below this ad
The projects to be inaugurated include housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and a water-supply project for 11 villages in eastern Vadodara.