PM Modi to visit Gujarat on September 8, launch Rs 35,000-crore rail and road projects

PM Modi Vadodara Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat’s Vadodara on September 8 to launch and lay the foundation stones for a several rail, road and other infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore. The projects include major upgrades to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), new railway lines and doubling projects, as well as several highway projects in Gujarat.

These infrastructure projects are aimed at improving passenger and freight movement, reducing congestion and strengthening connectivity across Gujarat and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Three Western DFC sections to become fully operational

One of the major highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering a total of 326 route kilometres (RKM). These sections have been developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore.