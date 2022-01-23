PM Modi to honour Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management with Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

The Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) and Professor Vinod Sharma, the founder co-ordinator of the National Centre of Disaster Management, have been selected for this year’s Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. They will receive their awards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an investiture ceremony on Sunday evening, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The GIDM and Professor Sharma will be honoured “for their excellent work in Disaster Management”, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

While GIDM was selected under the institutional category, Professor Sharma was chosen in the individual category. Those who were selected in 2019, 2020 and 2021 will also receive the award at the ceremony on Sunday.

Established in 2012, the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) has been working towards enhancing the state’s disaster risk reduction capacity. “Through a series of strategically designed capacity building programs, GIDM has trained more than 12,000 professionals on diverse issues concerning multi-hazard risk management and reduction during the pandemic,” the Home Ministry’s statement read.

Meanwhile, the Centre has hailed Professor Vinod Sharma for working “tirelessly towards bringing disaster risk reduction (DRR) to the forefront of the national agenda.” Sharma is a senior professor at the Indian Institute of Public Administration and Vice-Chairman of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority. He is also the founder-coordinator of he National Centre of Disaster Management, now known as the National Institute of Disaster Management.

The Centre instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management in India. It will be announced every year on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.