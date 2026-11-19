Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the GTA 6 global frenzy on Thursday, with a social media post, referring to the BJP’s 12 years of administration at the Centre. PM Modi posted a GTA VI-themed poster on Instagram that read: “Between GTA V and GTA VI, here’s how India Upgraded.”

Along with the poster, he posted several cards on the same theme, featuring India’s milestones in various sectors like railways, industries, digital payments, solar power, social welfare, etc.

He posted the cards with the caption: “India is playing a whole new game,”

The Grand Theft Auto V game was originally launched on PS3 & Xbox 360 platform on September 17, 2013. This was followed by launches on Sony’s PlayStation (PS4) and Microsoft’s Xbox (Xbox One) platforms on November 18, 2014, — six months after the BJP came to power.