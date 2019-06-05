PM Narendra Modi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people by tweeting a special message. “Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr,” his post for the festival read.

He tweeted a signed greeting that said, “May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness.”

Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

His Twitter handle posted greetings in Urdu and English.

People all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Here’s the latest news and updates.