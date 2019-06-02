Toggle Menu
PM Modi greets people of Telangana on Statehood Dayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-greets-people-of-telangana-on-statehood-day-5760932/

PM Modi greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

narendra modi, pm modi, narendra modi second term, pm second term, swachh bharat ujjwala, open defecation free, education, health care, indian express
The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

“On Telangana’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation’s development. I pray for the progress of Telangana,” he tweeted.

Greeting the people of Andhra Pradesh, Modi said, from science to sports, education to enterprise, AP’s contribution is immense. “May the state prosper in the coming years”, the prime minister said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistani officials aggressively turned away guests from Iftar party: Indian envoy
2 Congress social media head Divya Spandana’s Twitter account deleted
3 Bihar Cabinet expansion today, five JD(U) leaders to be sworn in