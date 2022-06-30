scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Govt making necessary policy changes to encourage MSME sector: PM Modi

Addressing the 'Udyami Bharat' programme, the Prime Minister exhorted small entrepreneurs to register themselves on the GEM portal for supplying goods to the government.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 1:13:37 pm
Modi, BRICS, ChinaPrime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the MSME sector that the centre is ready to make necessary policy changes to encourage small entrepreneurs as they are playing a key role in the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant) initiative of the government.

Addressing the ‘Udyami Bharat’ programme, the Prime Minister exhorted small entrepreneurs to register themselves on the GEM portal for supplying goods to the government.

“MSME is essential for AatmaNirbhar Bharat… The MSME sector has played a monumental role in shaping the AatmaNirbhar Bharat in the past 8 years,” Modi said, adding he would like to see one crore new registrations on the GeM portal in the next week.
The government has increased the budget by more than 650 per cent in the last eight years to strengthen the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Modi said.

Modi said: “if any industry wants to grow, expand, then the government is not only supporting it, but is also making necessary changes in the policies.” He also informed that turnover of Khadi and Village Industries has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time and Khadi sales have increased four times in the last eight years.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier, Modi launched Rs 6,000 crore ‘Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance’ (RAMP) scheme and also launched the Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters (CBFTE) scheme to encourage exports of products and services.

The Prime Minister also launched new features of the ‘Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme’ (PMEGP). These include an increase in the maximum project cost to Rs 50 lakh (from Rs 25 lakh) for the manufacturing sector and Rs 20 lakh (from Rs 10 lakh) in the service sector.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement