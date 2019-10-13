PM Modi goes plogging on Mamallapuram beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, was seen picking up plastic litter and other waste during his morning walk at a beach on Saturday.

Advertising

On Twitter, Modi released a three-minute video, which showed him collecting the waste as he walked barefoot on the sand, and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes…Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” he tweeted.

Plogging means picking up trash such as used plastic bottles while jogging or running.