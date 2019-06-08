Modi gifts Maldives President Solih cricket bat signed by Team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday gifted Maldives President Ibrahim Solih a cricket bat signed by all the players of Team India taking part in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Sharing two photographs of the moment, PM Modi tweeted, “Connected by cricket! My friend, President Solih is an ardent cricket fan, so I presented him a cricket bat that has been signed by Team India playing at the CWC2019.”

Connected by cricket! My friend, President @ibusolih is an ardent cricket fan, so I presented him a cricket bat that has been signed by #TeamIndia playing at the #CWC19. pic.twitter.com/G0pggAZ60e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

Modi, who is on his first overseas trip to the Maldives and Sri Lanka after his re-election to hold bilateral talks, said India will help promote cricket in the Maldives and fulfil President Solih’s mission to develop the sport in the country to consolidate people-to-people relations.

The External Affairs Ministry Thursday also said that India is helping in training Maldivian cricketers and bringing the country’s team up to the requisite standard.

Modi’s latest emphasis on cricket diplomacy in the island nation is aimed at consolidating people-to-people relations, PTI reported.

In April, Solih attended an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Bengaluru and subsequently expressed interest to develop a cricket team in the Maldives and sought India’s assistance in training the team.

(With inputs from PTI)