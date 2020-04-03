PM Modi, Germany’s Merkel discuss collaboration, raise issue of medical gap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday discussed the importance of international collaboration in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on medical equipment.

“They shared views on the inadequate availability of medicines and medical equipment. and agreed to explore avenues of cooperation,” an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Chancellor “agreed with the Prime Minister that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalisation focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole”, the statement said.

Modi informed Merkel about the recent Indian initiatives to disseminate simple yoga exercises and immunity-enhancing Ayurvedic remedies. Merkel “agreed that such practices could be very beneficial for enhancing psychological and physical health, especially under lockdown conditions”, the statement said.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Prince Charles, and “expressed satisfaction that the Prince had recovered from his own recent indisposition”, while expressing regret over the loss of lives in the UK to coronavirus. The Prince has just recovered from COVID-19.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, expressed his appreciation for the members of the Indian diaspora in the UK as well as organisations of the Indian community who are helping combat the pandemic. The PM also raised India’s yoga and Ayurveda initiatives with the Prince.

Modi’s conversations with Merkel and Charles follow his phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, among others. Modi was part of the video-conference held by G-20 leaders on the matter, and initiated a SAARC leaders’ virtual summit.

