PM Modi discusses strategic ties, global challenges with German Chancellor Scholz

In their first meeting in Berlin since German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assumed office in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with the German leader covered “key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership as well as regional and global developments,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict with his counterpart, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. He also met German Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze and signed agreements on the Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership.

Modi and Scholz held a bilateral meeting, just before the sixth round of the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations between India and Germany.

The ministry said the prime minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Chancellor Scholz at the Federal Chancellery.

“The two leaders thereafter met in one-on-one format followed by delegation level talks. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership as well as regional and global developments,” the ministry said.

Modi reached Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, in which he will also go to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the Russian war on Ukraine and the ensuing Ukraine crisis, where India and Europe have taken differing positions.

“Expanding India-Germany cooperation. PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz meet in Berlin. @Bundeskanzle,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

After their bilateral meeting, the two leaders held delegation-level talks which were also attended by Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

“Discussions continue between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Both leaders are reviewing the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages. @Bundeskanzler,” the PMO tweeted.

“PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz begin bilateral discussions. This is their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. The momentum of high level exchanges with our Strategic Partner continues,” ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Later, Modi and Scholz co-chaired the Inter-Governmental Consultations. “The Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany illustrate the special nature of this friendship. Prime Minister @narendramodi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet in Berlin. @Bundeskanzler,” the PMO tweeted along with a photograph of the participating ministers from both sides.

Bagchi said it was a unique biennial dialogue mechanism allowing the two governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral matters.

“For growth and resilience. For mobility and prosperity. For a greener and sustainable future. For an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific. The 6th edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations gets underway,” he said in another tweet.

Besides Jaishankar and Doval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present in the meeting.

This is Modi’s fifth visit to Germany after becoming prime minister. He had earlier visited the European country in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017 and April 2015.

Separately, Jaishankar met his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, and the two leaders reviewed the bilateral cooperation and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar said he had a “good conversation” with Baerbock.

“Good conversation with FM @ABaerbock. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Discussed Ukraine conflict & Indo-Pacific. Signed agreement on direct encrypted connection between the two Foreign Offices. Will be reporting at the Inter-Governmental Consultations Plenary,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Schulze and discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third-country partnerships and the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68. Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of Ukraine conflict.

“Signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership,” he said in a series of tweets.

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe, with a bilateral trade of over $21 billion.