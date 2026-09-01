PM’s GDP video: A dig at Rahul Gandhi, ‘avoid gold, foreign travel’ advice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his previous comments on the state of the Indian economy. Referring to the GDP numbers, which came in on Monday, PM Modi said some people were spreading “jhooth ki goonj [echoes of lies]” at a time when India was progressing against all odds. He was taking a dig at Gandhi’s nationwide ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ programme.

Prime Minister Modi lauded India’s robust economic momentum on Monday following the release of the RBI’s official data showing a 7.8% expansion in real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of FY27 (April–June). Addressing the nation in a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister attributed the performance to the “collective strength” and hard work of the Indian workforce.