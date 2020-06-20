PM Modi launches Rs 50,000 cr Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan for migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan (GKRA) on Saturday. (ANI screenshot) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan (GKRA) on Saturday. (ANI screenshot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched a Rs 50,000 crore employment scheme for migrant workers who have returned to their home states amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan (GKRA) scheme was launched by Modi over a video conference at Khagaria district’s Telihar village in Bihar in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Chief ministers of five other states as well as Union ministers of concerned ministries participated in the virtual launch.

The scheme comes at a time when lakhs of migrants have returned to their hometowns and the need for employment having drastically shot up especially in rural areas.

During the launch, PM Modi praised rural India for fighting the coronavirus pandemic in an effective way. “The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught a big lesson to cities. Whether someone acknowledges your work or not, I hail your contribution in fighting coronavirus. Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan starting from Khagaria, Bihar is a major tool to fulfil this need and emotion,” he added.

“It is our endeavour that workers get jobs near their home. Until now, you were developing cities… now you will help your village,” he said. Asserting that for the first time internet is being used in villages, PM Modi said, “Work towards increasing internet speeds, laying of fibre cables will be undertaken.”

Modi also paid homage to soldiers of the Bihar regiment who lost their lives at the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

India reported 14,516 coronavirus cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections on Saturday to 3,95,048 including 12,948 deaths, 1,68,269 active cases and 2,13,831 people who have been treated and discharged so far, as per the data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

