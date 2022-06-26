PM Modi at G7 live updates: PM arrives in Munich; set to attend G7 summit

PM Modi in Germany live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Munich on a two-day visit to Germany during which he will attend the G7 summit and discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries, PTI reported.
“An early morning touchdown in Munich… PM @narendramodi will participate in the G-7 Summit. Later this evening, he will also address a community programme in Munich,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Twitter.
Prime Minister Modi is attending the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27, following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7, a grouping of the world’s seven richest nations. The G7 leaders are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.
Soon after touching down in Germany this morning, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian community.