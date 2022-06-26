scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
PM Modi at G7 live updates: PM arrives in Munich; set to attend G7 summit

PM Modi in Germany live updates, June 26: The G7 leaders are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 26, 2022 12:25:35 pm
PM Modi interacted with Indian diaspora in Munich on Sunday

PM Modi in Germany live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Munich on a two-day visit to Germany during which he will attend the G7 summit and discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries, PTI reported.

“An early morning touchdown in Munich… PM @narendramodi will participate in the G-7 Summit. Later this evening, he will also address a community programme in Munich,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi is attending the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27, following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7, a grouping of the world’s seven richest nations. The G7 leaders are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

PM Modi at G7 live updates: PM arrives in Munich; set to attend G7 summit

12:25 (IST)26 Jun 2022
PM Modi welcomed by Indian diaspora in Munich

Soon after touching down in Germany this morning, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian community. 

PM Modi was welcomed by members of the Indian community on his arrival in Munich today.

“During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy,” Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Modi will hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 and also the guest countries on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

Modi said he also looks forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as well as enriching India’s relations with European countries.

