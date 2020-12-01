PM Modi: For them, heritage means own statues, for us India’s values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Dev Deepawali festival, in Varanasi, Monday (PTI)

In a veiled attack on the Opposition and ‘dynasty politics’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that while for some people “virasat” – heritage or inheritance – means constructing their own statue and furthering names of their families, for him and his government it means culture, faith and values of the country.

Modi said this while taking about the statue of goddess Annapurna being brought back to the country after nearly 100 years.

On Monday, the Prime Minister lit the first diya to start the celebrations of Dev-Deepawali on different ghats of the Ganga in Varanasi. In a speech, he targeted opposition parties for opposing things just for the sake of opposition and said that Ram Temple in Ayodhya, just like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi, is an example of how things done with right intentions become a reality despite opposition.

On the Annapurna statue returning to Varanasi after 100 years, Modi said many more statues would have been back if such attempts were made in the past.

Without taking names, he said: “Kuchh logon ke liye virasat ka matlab hota hai apna pariwar aur apne pariwar ka naam…. Hamare liye virasat ka matlab hai sanskriti, aastha, humare mulya..Unke liye virasat ka matlab hai apni pratimayen… (for some people, the word heritage means their own family and the name of their family. But for us, it means our culture, faith and values. For them, heritage means their own statues…)”

Referring to the Ayodhya temple, he said, “Any work becomes a reality only if it is undertaken with clean intentions. What would be a better example than the Ram Temple in Ayodhya? For decades, attempts were made to divert attention and create hurdles in the pious work. Attempts were made to develop fear of all sorts, but when Lord Ram desired it, the temple is being constructed.”

Modi travelled on a river cruise and later visited “Budha ki sthali” Sarnath, where he watched the light and sound show.

Modi had earlier offered prayers at Vishwanath Temple and reviewed the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project works.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated projects, including NH-19 from Handia to Raja Talab – Prayagraj to Varanasi. The 73-km, 6-lane project is estimated to cost Rs 2,447 crore. It includes 71 km service road, about 72 km RCC drain, three flyovers, 11 underpasses, three bridges, two foot overbridges, etc.

