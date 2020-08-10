PM Modi: For new India, govt’s work must reach everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (FIle) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (FIle)

For a new India to develop, the entire nation needs to progress and the government’s work must reach every person, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party workers in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the eve of the launch of high-speed broadband connectivity in the islands.

“For the development of a new India, the entire nation needs to progress. The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach every one and more importantly, to the person at the end of the row,” Modi said while interacting with BJP workers on the islands via videoconferencing.

He said high-speed broadband internet connectivity — scheduled to be launched Monday — will help the residents to connect with other parts of the country.

“Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services amid the pandemic. Andaman and Nicobar Islands will now face no problem in connecting virtually to the world,” he said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), connecting Chennai and Port Blair, on Monday, via videoconferencing. The cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (formerly named Havelock Island), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Modi on December 30, 2018 in Port Blair.

“India is fortunate that we have various things in different areas to be developed. In Andaman & Nicobar, we are going to lay an emphasis on industries related to seafood, organic products & coconut-based products,” said the Prime Minister during the virtual interaction, also attended by BJP chief J P Nadda.

Addressing workers, Nadda outlined the steps taken by the Modi-led NDA government in the country’s fight against Covid-19. He also outlined about the activities of BJP workers across the country.

