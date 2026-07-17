PM Modi flags off India’s first hydrogen train on Jind-Sonipat route

India's first hydrogen train is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India’s first hydrogen train launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the country’s first hydrogen train. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long stretch falls under the jurisdiction of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

According to the Ministry of Railways, “The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for these operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train-set. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.”