PM Modi flags off India’s first hydrogen train on Jind-Sonipat route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off India's first hydrogen train, marking a major milestone in Indian Railways' push for green and sustainable mobility.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 11:24 AM IST
India's first hydrogen train is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra ModiIndia's first hydrogen train is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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India’s first hydrogen train launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the country’s first hydrogen train. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long stretch falls under the jurisdiction of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

India's first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

According to the Ministry of Railways, “The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for these operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train-set. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.”

How do hydrogen-powered trains work? Read here

With its launch, India will join a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are exploring hydrogen-powered trains for cleaner rail transportation. Recently, Switzerland also unveiled a hydrogen train; however, it was developed for a narrow-gauge (NG) railway network.

Also Read | India’s first hydrogen train: 6 things passengers should know

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train: Stops

During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, the hydrogen train will stop at 12 stations. These are: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni. It will run as train number 74010/74009.

India's first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train speed

The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph. The 10-car trainset will include two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) with a capacity of 1,200 kW each, providing a combined power output of 2,400 kW, along with eight passenger coaches.

India's first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train timing

Train number 74010 Jind-Sonipat service will depart from Jind at 07:40 hrs and arrive at Sonipat at 09:40 hrs. In the return direction, train number 74009 Sonipat-Jind service will leave Sonipat at 10:40 hrs and reach Jind at 13:00 hrs.

 

Jind–Sonipat Train Service

Train No. 74009 / 74010 | Daily | Hydrogen Fuel Rake
🟡 Rake: One rake run on Hydrogen Fuel — a green rail initiative
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind → Sonipat
Station Type Time
Jind D 07:40
Sonipat A 09:40
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind
Station Type Time
Sonipat D 10:40
Jind A 13:00
🚉 Commercial Stoppages  11 Stops
Jind City
Pandu Pindara
Lalit Khera
Bhambeva
Ishapur Kheri
Butana
Khandrai
Gohana
Rabhra
Lath
Mohana Haryana
Barwasni
📋 Train Details
Frequency
Daily
Primary Maintenance
Jind
Rake
One rake run on Hydrogen Fuel
Express InfoGenIE
 

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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