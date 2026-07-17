PM Modi flags off India’s first hydrogen train on Jind-Sonipat route

2 min readUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 11:24 AM IST
India’s first hydrogen train launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the country’s first hydrogen train. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long stretch falls under the jurisdiction of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.
India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)
According to the Ministry of Railways, “The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for these operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train-set. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.”
How do hydrogen-powered trains work? Read here
With its launch, India will join a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are exploring hydrogen-powered trains for cleaner rail transportation. Recently, Switzerland also unveiled a hydrogen train; however, it was developed for a narrow-gauge (NG) railway network.
Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train: Stops
During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, the hydrogen train will stop at 12 stations. These are: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni. It will run as train number 74010/74009.
India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train speed
The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph. The 10-car trainset will include two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) with a capacity of 1,200 kW each, providing a combined power output of 2,400 kW, along with eight passenger coaches.
India’s first hydrogen train (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train timing
Train number 74010 Jind-Sonipat service will depart from Jind at 07:40 hrs and arrive at Sonipat at 09:40 hrs. In the return direction, train number 74009 Sonipat-Jind service will leave Sonipat at 10:40 hrs and reach Jind at 13:00 hrs.
🟡 Rake: One rake run on Hydrogen Fuel — a green rail initiative
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind → Sonipat
|Station
|Type
|Time
|Jind
|D
|07:40
|Sonipat
|A
|09:40
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind
|Station
|Type
|Time
|Sonipat
|D
|10:40
|Jind
|A
|13:00
🚉 Commercial Stoppages 11 Stops
Jind City
Pandu Pindara
Lalit Khera
Bhambeva
Ishapur Kheri
Butana
Khandrai
Gohana
Rabhra
Lath
Mohana Haryana
Barwasni
📋 Train Details
Rake
One rake run on Hydrogen Fuel