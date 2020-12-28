PM Modi flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro train in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. He also launched the National Common Mobility Card, an inter-operable transport facility that allows users to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping, and withdraw money using one card.

“The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. ‘Make In India’ is very important for the expansion of metro services. It reduces cost, savings foreign currency and provides more employment to Indian people,” Modi said during the function.

Apart from PM Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the virtual event

With the commencement of these new-generation trains, the DMRC will enter the elite league of “seven per cent of world’s Metro networks” which can operate services without drivers, the Delhi Metro said on Sunday.

The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, the government has said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021. The Prime Minister’s Office has said that these innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility.

This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, the PMO said