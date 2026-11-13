PM Modi flags off Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, inaugurates 4 redeveloped railway stations in Karnataka

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express launched: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express train. This new train will further improve connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa. The semi-high-speed train will start its regular service on Sunday (November 15, 2026). It will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.
The Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat train will connect key destinations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar before reaching Madgaon, benefiting passengers and boosting tourism in the region. Today, two inaugural special Vande Bharat Express trains will operate, connecting SMVT Bengaluru, Mangaluru Junction and Madgaon.
The inaugural special train (06512) will depart from SMVT Bengaluru and halt at Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar before reaching Madgaon.
Another inaugural special (06213) will depart from Mangaluru Junction, with stoppages at Kabakaputtur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan and Shravanabelagola. Both trains will operate with 16-coach Vande Bharat rakes, comprising Executive Chair Car and Chair Car coaches.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated four redeveloped railway stations in Karnataka. These are: Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road. These stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). According to the national transporter, these upgraded railway stations will offer improved passenger amenities and serve as city centres, promoting local commercial activities and tourism in the region.
PM Modi also dedicated the 45-km-long Bagalkot-Wandal railway line doubling section. It is part of the 284 km Gadag-Hospet doubling project. The section will improve passenger and freight movement, support local trade and facilitate coal supply to the Kudgi NTPC plant.
The Prime Minister also dedicated the electrified 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section. The stretch passes through one of the country’s most challenging railway terrains. With its completion, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route is now fully electrified.