PM Modi flags off Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, inaugurates 4 redeveloped railway stations in Karnataka

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express launched: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express train. This new train will further improve connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa. The semi-high-speed train will start its regular service on Sunday (November 15, 2026). It will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

The Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat train will connect key destinations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar before reaching Madgaon, benefiting passengers and boosting tourism in the region. Today, two inaugural special Vande Bharat Express trains will operate, connecting SMVT Bengaluru, Mangaluru Junction and Madgaon.