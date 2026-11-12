PM Modi to flag off Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express tomorrow

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Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express train tomorrow. This new semi-high-speed train will further improve rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka, and Goa. This new train will be maintained and operated by the South Western Railway (SWR).
On its inaugural run on Friday, two inaugural special Vande Bharat Express trains will operate, connecting SMVT Bengaluru, Mangaluru Junction and Madgaon. The train number 06512 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru railway station at 13:30 hrs and arrive at Madgaon at 02:55 hrs the following day. The train will have stoppages at Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar before reaching Madgaon.
Another inaugural special, train number 06213, will depart from Mangaluru Junction at 13:30 hrs and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 21:00 hrs on the same day. The train will have stoppages at Kabakaputtur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan and Shravanabelagola. Both inaugural special trains will comprise 16-car Vande Bharat rakes and will have Executive Chair coaches and Chair Car coaches.
However, during its commercial journey, it will run as train number 26655/26656 and will run between Yesvantpur, Mangaluru, and Madgaon. The regular Vande Bharat Express service between Yesvantpur and Madgaon is scheduled to commence on November 15, 2026, from both ends, i.e., Yesvantpur and Madgaon.
Train number 26655 will operate from Yesvantpur to Madgaon six days a week, except on Wednesdays, while train number 26656 will operate from Madgaon to Yesvantpur six days a week, except on Thursdays.
According to Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Western Railway, with the commencement of the new service, the existing Train Nos. 20645/20646 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will be discontinued with effect from November 15, 2026, in both directions, i.e., Madgaon and Mangaluru Central.