PM Modi to flag off Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express tomorrow

Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express train tomorrow. This new semi-high-speed train will further improve rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka, and Goa. This new train will be maintained and operated by the South Western Railway (SWR).

On its inaugural run on Friday, two inaugural special Vande Bharat Express trains will operate, connecting SMVT Bengaluru, Mangaluru Junction and Madgaon. The train number 06512 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru railway station at 13:30 hrs and arrive at Madgaon at 02:55 hrs the following day. The train will have stoppages at Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar before reaching Madgaon.