PM Modi first to comment on Pakistan, but ‘afraid’ to say anything against China: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staying silent on two things — the rising fuel prices in the country and China’s growing aggression in border areas.

PM Modi, Owaisi said, is the first to comment if Pakistan does something, but has not spoken a word on the repeated Chinese incursions.

“When Pakistan did Pulwama, the PM wanted to enter their country in response, but now that China has entered Arunachal Pradesh and even Uttarakhand, nothing is being done,” Owaisi said at an event in Hyderabad.

Owaisi mockingly added that the Prime Minister was so “afraid” of using the word China that he avoids adding “chini (sugar) to his tea.”

#WATCH | PM Modi never speaks on 2 things — rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Owaisi also targeted PM Modi for allowing the Indian cricket team to play T20 matches with Pakistan at a time when “Islamabad continues to play T20 with the lives of Indians in Kashmir”. “When our soldiers died in Jammu and Kashmir, we were playing a T20 cricket match with Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking on militant attacks against migrant workers in Kashmir, Owaisi alleged that the Home Ministry under Amit Shah is doing nothing about it. “Weapons, terrorists are being imported from the other side of the border and we are doing nothing,” he added.

On the promises made by the Modi government to bring changes in J&K, Owaisi claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 has not changed the situation in the Union Territory.