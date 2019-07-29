PM Modi features in Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign in Israel

Ahead of the snap polls in Israel, an election advertisement banner, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu has been seen in Tel Aviv. Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have also been put up to lure support for Netanyahu.

The banners have been put up on Netanyahu’s Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv. The top text in Hebrew reads, Netanyahu (in a) “different league”.

Israel is due to hold snap elections on September 17, and Netanyahu’s campaign is focused on bringing out his close chemistry with the world leaders and trying to project him as a leader of unmatched stature in Israeli politics which is crucial for the country’s security.

Netanyahu, who is the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel’s history, faces a tough re-election bid this time. Israeli lawmakers in May voted 74-45 in favour of dissolving the 21st Knesset (Parliament) and hold unprecedented re-election on September 17 after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government after the April 9 polls.

Trump and Putin had announced major concessions for Israel to support Netanyahu’s campaign which some analysts saw as an attempt to intervene in Israeli elections.

Netanyahu visited India in January 2018, while Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian prime minister to tour the Jewish state, where Netanyahu received him at the airport. Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate PM Modi for scripting an “impressive victory” in the Lok Sabha elections and had vowed to strengthen “great friendship” as well as bilateral ties with India.

Netanyahu had, in fact, tried to also meet Modi before the April 9 polls but it did not work out due to scheduling issues. As per a report in news agency PTI, the Israeli Premier will be travelling to India on a day-long visit on September 9 to meet Modi

(With inputs from PTI)