scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

PM Modi to flag off 8 trains connecting Kevadiya to other parts of country

PM Narendra Modi will flag off trains, connecting Kevadiya in Narmada, where Statue of Unity is located, to different parts of the country on Saturday via video-conferencing.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | January 16, 2021 4:30:19 am
PM narendra Modi, Kevadiya train, Statue of Unity, Modi inaugurate Gujarat Railway projects, Gujarat News, Indian ExpressThe PM will also inaugurate other projects related to the railways sector in Gujarat (Source: Twitter/BJP)

In a bid to enhance tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting Kevadiya in Narmada, where Statue of Unity is located, to different parts of the country on Saturday via video-conferencing.

The trains are Kevadiya-Varanasi (Mahamana Weekly Express), Kevadiya-Dadar (Dadar Kevadiya Daily Express), Kevadiya-Ahmedabad (Janshatabdi Daily Express), Kevadiya-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Nizamuddin Kevadia Sampark Kranti Bi Weekly Express), Kevadiya-Rewa (Kevadia Rewa Weekly Express), Kevadiya-Chennai (Chennai Kevadiya Weekly Express), Kevadiya-Pratapnagar (MEMU Daily) and Pratapnagar-Kevadiya (MEMU Daily).

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The PM will also inaugurate other projects related to the railways sector in Gujarat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement