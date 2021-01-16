PM Modi to flag off 8 trains connecting Kevadiya to other parts of country

The PM will also inaugurate other projects related to the railways sector in Gujarat (Source: Twitter/BJP)

In a bid to enhance tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting Kevadiya in Narmada, where Statue of Unity is located, to different parts of the country on Saturday via video-conferencing.

The trains are Kevadiya-Varanasi (Mahamana Weekly Express), Kevadiya-Dadar (Dadar Kevadiya Daily Express), Kevadiya-Ahmedabad (Janshatabdi Daily Express), Kevadiya-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Nizamuddin Kevadia Sampark Kranti Bi Weekly Express), Kevadiya-Rewa (Kevadia Rewa Weekly Express), Kevadiya-Chennai (Chennai Kevadiya Weekly Express), Kevadiya-Pratapnagar (MEMU Daily) and Pratapnagar-Kevadiya (MEMU Daily).

The PM will also inaugurate other projects related to the railways sector in Gujarat.