PM Modi extends New Year greetings to neighbouring countries’ leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday exchanged New Year greetings with the heads of states of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives, conveying his wishes and emphasising India’s commitment to regional peace, security and ‘neighbourhood first’ policy.

Modi spoke to Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. He also spoke to his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

“The Prime Minister conveyed to the leaders his New Year greetings and good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf,” the PMO said in a statement. It said Modi emphasised India’s commitment to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy and the vision of shared peace, security, prosperity and progress for all of India’s friends and partners in the region.

In his conversation with Bangladesh PM Hasina, Modi congratulated her on being re-elected as the President of her Awami League party for the next three years. “He also stated that the upcoming birth centenary of Bangabandhu and 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh and establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties provided important milestones to further progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties, which is a priority of his government,” the PMO said.

Modi’s telephonic conversation with the Bangladesh Prime Minister came nearly three weeks after Dhaka cancelled scheduled visits of Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to India.

During his conversation with Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa, both the leaders expressed confidence that the two countries would further enhance their friendly ties in the year 2020. Speaking to PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to further expand the close and extensive cooperation with Sri Lanka.

