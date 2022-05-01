scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

European partners important companions in India’s quest for peace, prosperity: PM Modi

In a statement, Modi said he will be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 1:29:31 pm
Modi Euroope visit, PM Modi europe, PM Modi germany, Pm Modi france, PM Modi berlin, Modi news, India news, Indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his visit to Europe comes at a time the region faces many challenges and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India’s European partners.

In a statement, Modi said he will be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Following that, Modi said, he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Paris, France for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of France,” Modi said.

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...Premium
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...Premium
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...
Stop this violencePremium
Stop this violence
More Premium Stories >>

“My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity,” the prime minister said.

The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News