PM Modi enquires about Kalyan Singh’s health, says countless people praying for his speedy recovery

BJP president JP Nadda, accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, had visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Thursday to meet Kalyan Singh. (Source: Twitter/@thisissanjubjp)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday spoke to the grandson of ailing BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh to enquire about his health and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery.

BJP president JP Nadda, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, had visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Thursday to meet 89-year-old Singh who is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) here.

“Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

In another tweet, PM Modi recalled his long association with Singh. “I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience,” he said.

On Friday, the hospital said that Singh’s condition is “better” and he is showing “consistent improvement”. “The condition of Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), is better. He is hemodynamically stable. He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable,” the hospital said in a statement according to news agency PTI.

“He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology,” the hospital said.

Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels. Earlier, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.