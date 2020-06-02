PM Modi stresses on five ‘Is’ for self-reliant India: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Session 2020 on Tuesday. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Session 2020 on Tuesday. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Session 2020 on Tuesday, where he assured India Inc that the economy would soon grow with the ‘Unlock 1’ already in place. The prime minister said that strengthening the economy is one of the top priorities alongside fighting coronavirus.

Here are the top quotes

Coronavirus may have slowed economy, but India will get its growth back. More than Rs 53,000 crore of financial assistance given under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme of free ration to poor and migrant workers. For self-reliant India, five ‘Is’ important: Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure, Innovation. World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner; India has potential, strength, ability. Space, atomic energy, all opened up for private sector. Opportunities waiting for you. World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has the potential, strength, ability. India Inc must take advantage of the trust that India has gained across the world during the coronavirus crisis. Self-reliant India does not mean country is reliant on outside in strategic sectors. Post-coronoa, CII — Champions of Indian Inspirations — must emerge in a new avatar. We will take structural reforms that will change course of the country.

