‘Deeply disappointed: Opposition reacts to PM Modi’s address to the nation

The Congress Tuesday said the country was “deeply disappointed” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation as it had “failure to address woes of millions of migrant workers”. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Prime Minister had given the media a “headline” at a time when the country was waiting for a “helpline”.

“The mammoth heartbreaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care and safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers,” Surjewala said.

Dear PM, The mammoth heart breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care & safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity & failure to address the woes of millions of #MigrantWorkers ! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 12, 2020

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brian, meanwhile, said the country had to wait for the “devil”, as the devil was in the details of the relief package announced by the Prime Minister. “We saw the box and wrapping paper, but what’s inside, we don’t know,” he said in a video message.

“Is it really that much. When they announced relief package and when you looked closely, you saw the relief package was much less than what was projected,” Brien added.

First reaction to the Prime Minister’s 8pm address. Any financial package is welcome but have raised Qs in this ??VIDEO. And nothing about migrant workers being turned into bonded labour? Or a few details about the PMCares fund? pic.twitter.com/qdcKn89flL — Citizen Derek | ?????? ????? (@derekobrienmp) May 12, 2020

PM Modi, in a speech that lasted just over 30 minutes, announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to tide over the Covid-19 crisis under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The package includes the government’s recent announcements on supporting key sectors and measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Emphasising the special package would focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws, PM Modi said it would benefit labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and the cottage industry. “Beginning Wednesday, the Finance Minister will announce details of the special economic package,” Modi added.

