PM gave blank page, Sitharaman to fill it: Chidambaram on financial package

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has mocked the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “headline and blank page”.

The prime minister on Tuesday evening announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. The details of the package will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today evening.

Chidambaram said he was looking forward to the finance minister filling the blank page left by Modi.

Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank! Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 13, 2020

“Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank!

“Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy,” he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram said he would count every additional rupee the government infuses into the economy and examine what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers get after walking hundreds of kilometres to their home states.

“We will also carefully examine who gets what?” he said

“And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

“We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY,” he said in a series of tweets.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the prime minister’s announcement. “Last night the Prime Minister did what comes to him best. Maximum packaging, Minimum meaning.It was a case of classic NAMO. No Action Message Only,” he said on Twitter.

However, some Congress leaders welcomed the package announced by the prime minister. “We welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement of the economic package and stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. We will wait for the details, but hope that it will provide much needed relief to the stressed micro, small and medium sector, especially for support towards payment of workers wages and a healing touch to the migrant workers, labour and the poor.,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told The Indian Express.

