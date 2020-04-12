Follow Us:
Sunday, April 12, 2020
May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19: PM Modi

"Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy," the prime minister wrote on Twitter

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 12, 2020 11:38:11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings and prayed that the day gives added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19.

“May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet,” he said.

