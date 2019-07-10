PM Modi calls India’s World Cup loss ‘disappointing’, but lauds team’s fighting spirit

Toggle Menu
The heroics of Ravindra Jadeja went in vain as India lost by 18 runs against Kiwis to get knocked out of the World Cup in the semifinals for the second consecutive time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter about the “disappointing result”. (File photo)

As India crashed out of the Cricket World Cup following a gripping contest against New Zealand in the semifinals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the result as “disappointing” but hailed the Virat Kohli-led team’s fighting spirit in the nail-biting thriller.

“A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ,” Modi tweeted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also commended India for their performance and hailed the team for putting “up a great fight”.

Reflecting on the loss, a dejected Kohli blamed it on 45 minutes of bad cricket. “It always feels disappointing when you have played such good cricket and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of the tournament,” said Kohli in the post-match press conference.

