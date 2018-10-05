Here’s why PM Modi’s doppelganger won’t campaign for BJP

Abhinandan on campaign trail in Delhi, with a Modi poster in 2015. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File) Abhinandan on campaign trail in Delhi, with a Modi poster in 2015. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lookalike Abhinandan Pathak, who campaigned for the PM during 2014 polls, has said that he is facing public wrath over the government’s performance and has failed to approach the party officials despite repeated requests. Pathak, an ardent supporter of PM who has an uncanny resemblance to Modi, said that his personal life has been affected as people are mocking him over “acche din”. He expressed his willingness to campaign for the Congress if the PM doesn’t respond.

A resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pathak said that he was disheartened by the way BJP is working in contrast to PM Modi’s thought process. “I am stunned by seeing how the BJP is working in contrast to what PM Modi actually thinks and says. People are asking me “acche din kab ayenge (when will good days come)?” he told ANI. Also known as ‘junior Modi’, Pathak said he has been slapped, his clothes torn as people ask him about “acche din”.

The PM’s doppelganger had aggressively campaigned for Modi in his constituency, Varanasi, during the 2014 polls.

“Despite my repeated requests, letters, nobody is ready to listen to me. I wrote a number of letters to the chief minister of this state (UP), to the state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey but there was no response. It seems they have become arrogant,” he said.

Pathak said if PM Modi does not listen to him, he will appeal to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and campaign for Congress in 2019 elections. The BJP had used the “acche din” (good days will come) remark to garner public support in the run-up to 2014 general elections. However, the opposition, especially the Congress has been satirical of the remark.

