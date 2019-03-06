PM Modi donates Rs 21 lakh of his personal savings to Kumbh Safai Karamchari Corpus Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings to the Kumbh Safai Karamchari Corpus Fund on Wednesday.

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the “exceptional organisation” of Kumbh Mela, PM Modi said it showcased the best of “our culture, spirituality and will be remembered for years to come”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs. 21 lakh from his personal savings to the corpus fund for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela. This is just the latest in the series of such steps taken by PM Modi. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 6, 2019

“Congratulations to the people of UP, especially Prayagraj, and the entire State Government under CM Adityanath Ji for the exceptional organisation of Prayagraj Kumbh. This Kumbh showcased the best of our culture, spirituality and will be remembered for years to come,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also said, “The Prayagraj Kumbh set notable records. Emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation was visible. A record was set for most number of people sweeping the floors. Records were also set in the fields of transportation and art. Use of technology for administering the Kumbh was commendable.”

The @PrayagrajKumbh set notable records. Emphasis on cleanliness & sanitation was visible. A record was set for most number of people sweeping the floors. Records were also set in the fields of transportation and art. Use of technology for administering the Kumbh was commendable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2019

On February 24, PM Modi felicitated sanitation workers at Kumbh by washing their feet. He also distributed the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to ‘safaai karmacharis’ (sanitation employees), ‘swachhaagrahis’, police personnel and ‘naaviks’ (boatmen). After taking a holy dip at the Sangam, PM Modi interacted with sanitation workers whom he described as the “real karm yogis”. He had also presented them ‘angvastram’ and said he would carry the memory of washing the feet of safai karamcharis lifelong.

Recently, on receiving the Seoul Peace Prize a few days ago in South Korea, PM Modi had announced that the entire prize money of Rs 1.3 crore will be donated towards Namami Gange, to help clean the holy River Ganga.