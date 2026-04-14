PM Modi, Trump hold 40-minute call; US President says: ‘we all love you’

Gor reaffirmed that India-US relations “are on strong footing."

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 08:09 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald TrumpPM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a nearly 40 minute phone conversation, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday.

Reaffirming that India-US relations “are on strong footing,” Gor said the US President told PM Modi: “I just want you to know we all love you.”

The development comes amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran and a day after Trump’s sweeping blockade on Iran-linked ships in Strait of Hormuz took effect.

(This is a developing story)

 

 

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