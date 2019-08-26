All India-Pakistan issues bilateral, don’t want to give pain to any third country: PM Modi tells Trump

In their first meeting after the government scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 leading to tensions with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump that all issues between India and Pakistan were bilateral and there was no scope for any third-party mediation. G-7 Summit LIVE Updates

“All issues between India and Pakistan bilateral. Don’t want to give pain to any third country. We can discuss and resolve all issues bilaterally,” PM Modi told Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz.

PM Modi’s remarks come after Trump — thrice in the space of a month — had said he would do his best to “mediate” on the Kashmir issue. However, the US has nuanced its position in the past week, calling the issue of Jammu and Kashmir an “internal matter” of India — something that New Delhi has always insisted on.

Speaking to reporters following their meeting, Trump said PM Modi had assured him that the Kashmir situation as under control. “US very good friends with both India and Pakistan. Think India and Pakistan can discuss among themselves and sort it out mutually,” Trump said.