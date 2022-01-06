PM Modi discusses ties with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and congratulated him on assuming office. In a statement, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said the two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German government and India’s own economic vision.

“In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments,” the PMO said.

They also reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links, and agreed on further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas, it added.

In a tweet, Modi said he looked forward to working with Scholz to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and to meet him soon for the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations. Scholz has taken over from Angela Merkel who remained the chancellor for 16 years.

Modi also expressed his appreciation for the immense contribution of former Chancellor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.